Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) PT Lowered to $35.00 at B. Riley

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ARCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcturus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.31.

Shares of ARCT opened at $48.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $129.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 3.01.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.37). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 119.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

