Ardelyx, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Ardelyx in a research note issued on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.34). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,063.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%.

ARDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.24.

In other Ardelyx news, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 3,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $27,169.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,862 shares in the company, valued at $638,890.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $306,600.00. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 23.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

