Argent Trust Co Buys 1,588 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Argent Trust Co raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up approximately 1.0% of Argent Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $183.03. The stock had a trading volume of 53,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,891. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.32. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $187.27. The company has a market capitalization of $105.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.05%.

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.23.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,685 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,641. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.