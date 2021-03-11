Argent Trust Co Has $4.58 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,156 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Adobe by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 40,237 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,369,000. Burney Co. increased its stake in Adobe by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Adobe by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 18,190 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $17.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $438.74. 114,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,777,685. The business’s fifty day moving average is $473.50 and its 200 day moving average is $481.39. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.77.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $84,658.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

