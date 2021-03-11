Argent Trust Co Has $5.38 Million Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Argent Trust Co increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 99.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,037 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $5,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,826,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210,806 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,692 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,003,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,508,000 after purchasing an additional 970,443 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,719,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,373,000 after purchasing an additional 855,243 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,422,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,953,000 after purchasing an additional 793,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.29. The stock had a trading volume of 23,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,994. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

