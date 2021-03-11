Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.43.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, SVP James C. Hamilton sold 19,375 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.53, for a total value of $1,405,268.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 171,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,417,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $2,218,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,246,985.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,238 shares of company stock valued at $17,750,157. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 937.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $69.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.31. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $92.60.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

