Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Receives $11.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.56.

ARESF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins increased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities lowered Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.25 to $11.85 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ARESF opened at $9.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.67. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $9.35.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.