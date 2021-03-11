Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $1.00. Artisan Partners Asset Management reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APAM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

NYSE:APAM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.62. The company had a trading volume of 579,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,822. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.82. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $55.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 145.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

