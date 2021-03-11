Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Short Interest Update

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the February 11th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $5.48.

Get Art's-Way Manufacturing alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.69% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, blowers, running gears, and dump boxes; portable grinder mixers; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows; reels for combines and swathers; silage blowers and reels; land management equipment; and after-market service parts.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.