Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ASAN. Zacks Investment Research raised Asana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Asana from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Asana presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.28 and a 200 day moving average of $29.57. Asana has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $43.72.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.72 million. The company’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Asana will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $170,725.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Asana by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

