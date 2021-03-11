Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis.
ASAN traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.93. The stock had a trading volume of 78,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,150. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.57. Asana has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $43.72.
In other Asana news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $170,725.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
About Asana
Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.
Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?
Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.