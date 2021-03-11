Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ASAN traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.93. The stock had a trading volume of 78,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,150. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.57. Asana has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $43.72.

Get Asana alerts:

In other Asana news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $170,725.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Asana in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.09.

About Asana

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.