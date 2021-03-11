Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the February 11th total of 297,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 465,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ACND stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,531. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57. Ascendant Digital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $11.32.

Get Ascendant Digital Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 651,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 100,200 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,069,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on businesses in interactive entertainment, film/television, music, comics, board games, books, esports, live events, and other forms of consumer entertainment, enabling services and technologies.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Digital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Digital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.