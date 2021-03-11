Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to report $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Ashland Global posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Ashland Global’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

ASH opened at $85.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ashland Global has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $89.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.29. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $325,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,128,000 after acquiring an additional 85,606 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at $48,908,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth $18,580,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

