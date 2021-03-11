ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Trading 9.9% Higher

Shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) traded up 9.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.81 and last traded at $3.68. 1,516,278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 2,478,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13. The stock has a market cap of $142.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.49.
About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN)
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.
