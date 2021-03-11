ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Trading 9.9% Higher

Shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) traded up 9.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.81 and last traded at $3.68. 1,516,278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 2,478,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13. The stock has a market cap of $142.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 427,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 317.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 247,018 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,678,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 255,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. 10.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.

