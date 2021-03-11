Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Truist

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) had its price objective increased by Truist from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ACBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $25.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.03 million, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $25.58.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $25.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 602.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

