Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlas had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.49%.

Shares of Atlas stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,665. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.25. Atlas has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10.

ATCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Atlas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

