Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Atotech (NYSE:ATC) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ATC. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Get Atotech alerts:

Shares of ATC opened at $21.55 on Monday. Atotech has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $22.75.

Atotech Limited provides specialty electroplating solutions delivering chemistry, equipment, service, and software for various technology applications worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, primarily to the printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Atotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.