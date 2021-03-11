Atrion Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.75 (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, February 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.75 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Atrion has raised its dividend payment by 46.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years.

NASDAQ ATRI opened at $650.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $661.70 and a 200-day moving average of $641.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.13. Atrion has a 52-week low of $567.00 and a 52-week high of $755.00.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Atrion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

