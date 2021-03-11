Aurora (AOA) One Day Volume Hits $4.99 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One Aurora token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Aurora has a market cap of $26.62 million and approximately $4.99 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aurora has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00052582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00012077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $408.97 or 0.00717409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00025480 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00067121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00027978 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Aurora Token Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a dPoS/BFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,842,221,440 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

