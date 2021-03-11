Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.86.

AVLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

AVLR stock opened at $137.55 on Thursday. Avalara has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $185.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.92 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.94 and its 200-day moving average is $153.94.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Avalara will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 3,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.85, for a total value of $535,197.95. Also, Director William Ingram sold 11,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.25, for a total value of $1,915,514.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,031 shares of company stock worth $11,377,763. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avalara by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at $1,263,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avalara during the 4th quarter worth about $113,092,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Avalara by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 346,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,120,000 after purchasing an additional 16,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Avalara by 1,882.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

