Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%.

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $19.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.31. The stock has a market cap of $851.89 million, a PE ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 1.30. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $24.47.

AVID has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Avid Technology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Avid Technology from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

