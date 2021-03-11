Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.77

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.77 and last traded at $63.24, with a volume of 8630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.43.

The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.91.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Choi acquired 23,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,088,961.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Choi acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.68 per share, with a total value of $556,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,176. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 34,335 shares of company stock valued at $1,668,790 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 82,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit