Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.77

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.77 and last traded at $63.24, with a volume of 8630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.43.

The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.91.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Choi acquired 23,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,088,961.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Choi acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.68 per share, with a total value of $556,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,176. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 34,335 shares of company stock valued at $1,668,790 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 82,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

