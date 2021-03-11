Aviva PLC Boosts Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Aviva PLC raised its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $62.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.48.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYFT. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $61.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.21.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 6,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $330,946.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,342,907 shares of company stock valued at $134,796,718 over the last 90 days. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

