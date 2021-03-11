Aviva PLC Cuts Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 155,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Vertical Research started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $31.12.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.