Aviva PLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,702 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cognex by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,557,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,489,848,000 after buying an additional 1,165,024 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Cognex by 474.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 861,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,072,000 after buying an additional 711,361 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Cognex by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 857,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,810,000 after buying an additional 384,129 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Cognex by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,666,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,685,000 after buying an additional 207,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cognex by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,332,000 after buying an additional 142,113 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGNX. Cowen lifted their target price on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HSBC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.90.

In related news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $9,517,400.00. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $853,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 135,200 shares of company stock worth $11,155,580 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CGNX stock opened at $78.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 73.93 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $101.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.06.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

