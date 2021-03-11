Aviva PLC Sells 12,036 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,036 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TPTX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 147.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Siegfried Reich sold 35,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,734,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Hirmand sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,335 shares of company stock valued at $16,409,006. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPTX opened at $113.29 on Wednesday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $141.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TPTX. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.88.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

