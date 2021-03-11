Aviva PLC Sells 22,841 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,841 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 13.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 137,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after buying an additional 65,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $1,989,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,870.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $830,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,562,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 759,322 shares of company stock worth $61,459,082 in the last 90 days. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

Shares of NET opened at $69.43 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $95.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.82 and its 200-day moving average is $64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.02 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

