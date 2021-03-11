Aviva PLC Sells 531,996 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 81.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531,996 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 592.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 130,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 111,412 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,938,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13, a PEG ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.20. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 37.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.82 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MLCO. Macquarie cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. CLSA raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.23.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

