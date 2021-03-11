AVJennings Limited (ASX:AVJ) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

AVJennings Limited (ASX:AVJ) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.82, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

AVJennings Limited engages in the development of residential properties in Australia. It is involved in the land and apartment development, and integrated housing activities. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Hawthorn, Australia. AVJennings Limited is a subsidiary of SC Global Developments Pte.

