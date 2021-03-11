AVJennings Limited (ASX:AVJ) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

AVJennings Limited (ASX:AVJ) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.82, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 0.19.
AVJennings Company Profile
Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for AVJennings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVJennings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.