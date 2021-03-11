AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AVRO. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Shares of AVROBIO stock opened at $12.26 on Monday. AVROBIO has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $446.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 14.4% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the third quarter worth $4,238,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 21.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,634,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,455,000 after buying an additional 647,699 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 139.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 689,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after buying an additional 401,927 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 185.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

