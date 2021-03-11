Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.29.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 21,875 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $874,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur L. George, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $370,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,860.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,256 shares of company stock worth $1,917,790 in the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 74,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $38.06 on Thursday. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $41.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day moving average of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

