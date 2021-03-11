AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the February 11th total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 832,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AXIM opened at $0.71 on Thursday. AXIM Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56.

AXIM Biotechnologies Company Profile

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc is a vertically integrated research and development company focused on changing diagnosis and treatment for oncology and SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). The company's NeuCovix is the rapid diagnostic test measuring levels of functional neutralizing antibodies that are believed to prevent SARS-CoV-2 from entering the host cells.

