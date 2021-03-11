Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Up 5.4%

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s share price shot up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.12 and last traded at $67.48. 358,069 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 303,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.05.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXSM. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a current ratio of 9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.44.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,397,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

