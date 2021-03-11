AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Shares Up 7.5%

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)’s share price was up 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.67 and last traded at $11.48. Approximately 571,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 547,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXTI. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price objective on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

The company has a market cap of $470.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.87 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.78.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. As a group, analysts expect that AXT, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $136,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,736.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $438,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,000 shares of company stock worth $1,076,970. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in AXT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in AXT by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 306.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AXT by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

