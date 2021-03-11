B. Riley Raises Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target to $60.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.93.

NYSE:SIX opened at $48.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $50.99.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.59 million. The company’s revenue was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,981,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,427,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2,302.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 895,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,550,000 after buying an additional 858,607 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,240,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,847,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

