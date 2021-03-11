BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 606 ($7.92).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 644 ($8.41) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

In related news, insider Stephen Pearce purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.27) per share, with a total value of £48,000 ($62,712.31). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,090 shares of company stock worth $4,844,974.

Shares of BA opened at GBX 500.40 ($6.54) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 479.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 494.02. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 587.33 ($7.67).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.40. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

