Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. CIBC began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a sector perform spec overwgt rating to an outperform spec overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

BLDP stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.75 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.23.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 180.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after purchasing an additional 299,459 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 134,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 23,088 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.