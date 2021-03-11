Banano (BAN) Tops One Day Volume of $177,873.00

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 11th. In the last week, Banano has traded 226.3% higher against the US dollar. Banano has a total market cap of $22.70 million and approximately $177,873.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $283.48 or 0.00495381 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00063924 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00051990 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.14 or 0.00700995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00052348 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,454,096 coins and its circulating supply is 1,204,240,212 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

