Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Lowered to “Sell” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BMDPF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an underweight rating on the stock.

Get Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena alerts:

OTCMKTS BMDPF opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.00.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. provides retail and commercial banking services in Italy. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Wealth Management, and Banca Widiba SpA segments. The company offers funding and lending services, insurance products, financial advisory, and financial and non-financial services to private banking customers; electronic payment services; wealth management and financial planning services; consultancy on non-financial services, such as tax planning, real estate, art, and legal advisory; fiduciary and trust services; and digital banking services.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.