Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) announced a — dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0033 per share by the bank on Monday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.003.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend by 64.8% over the last three years. Banco Bradesco has a dividend payout ratio of 7.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

BBD stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,416,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,431,766. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $5.46. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bradesco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.58.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

