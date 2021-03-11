Bank of America Upgrades Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) to “Buy”

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FOUR has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.53.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $82.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $84.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter worth $254,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 26.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 690,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,410,000 after buying an additional 143,082 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 1,664.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 32,733 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter valued at $3,664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.