Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 28,582 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,212,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 28,582 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $44,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 21,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $58.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $59.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.42.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CAKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens boosted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Cheesecake Factory from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

