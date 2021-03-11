Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $45.00. The stock traded as high as $43.99 and last traded at $43.38, with a volume of 1787 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.34.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,893,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,039,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 213,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after buying an additional 28,425 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,913,000 after buying an additional 122,379 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.73.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $266.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.03 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

