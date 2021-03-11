Barclays Begins Coverage on ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ICLR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICON Public from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upgraded shares of ICON Public from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of ICON Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ICON Public from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICON Public has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $205.50.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICLR opened at $177.25 on Monday. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $223.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.18.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $760.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ICON Public will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 103,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in ICON Public by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 84,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in ICON Public by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in ICON Public by 519.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in ICON Public by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.