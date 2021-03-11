Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,363 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.28% of BlackLine worth $21,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BL. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at $55,723,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 961,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,828,000 after purchasing an additional 288,251 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,062,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,118,000 after purchasing an additional 152,367 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,426,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,695,000 after purchasing an additional 108,371 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackLine news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,509.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.10.

NASDAQ BL traded up $6.13 on Tuesday, hitting $109.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,473. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $154.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.26 and a beta of 0.95.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

