Barclays PLC Has $24.12 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 172.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,654 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $24,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $5,613,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 248,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,010,001.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 13,359 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total value of $4,893,936.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,265,933.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,937 shares of company stock valued at $94,495,817 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR traded up $18.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $320.11. 1,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,115. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.12 and a 1-year high of $406.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 91.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $373.79 and a 200-day moving average of $326.78.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 79.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

