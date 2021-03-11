Barclays Raises AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target to $68.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised shares of AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

NYSE AER opened at $53.39 on Thursday. AerCap has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.35 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.89.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AerCap will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth $180,167,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of AerCap by 839.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,917,000 after buying an additional 1,757,720 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of AerCap by 9,338.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,658,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,611,000 after buying an additional 1,641,272 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,994,000. Finally, Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,483,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

