Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IKTSY. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America raised Intertek Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

OTCMKTS IKTSY opened at $75.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.61. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of $46.63 and a 12 month high of $84.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

