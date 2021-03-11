Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.32. Barnes Group reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Barnes Group.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

B has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.31.

Shares of NYSE B traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.62. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $56.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 285.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barnes Group (B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.