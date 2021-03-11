Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 71.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,061,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,073,955 shares during the period. Barrick Gold makes up about 3.6% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $47,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 25,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 91,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 221,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $1,129,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after buying an additional 44,520 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOLD. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.06.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $19.90. 849,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,470,844. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

